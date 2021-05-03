Crestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock worth $40,000,084. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.67 on Monday, hitting $2,399.45. 36,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,915.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

