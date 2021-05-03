Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.42. 1,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

