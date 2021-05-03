Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes $498,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.42. The company had a trading volume of 843,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,707,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

