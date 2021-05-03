Critical Contrast: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -5.05% 24.27% 3.01% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $308.75 million 0.48 -$104.59 million ($1.87) -1.79 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

AppYea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synchronoss Technologies and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 143.26%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than AppYea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats AppYea on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content. The company's platforms, products, and solutions also comprise multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; and IoT management technology for smart cities, smart buildings, and others. In addition, it offers software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

