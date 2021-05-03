Crocs (CROX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) recently:

5/3/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $113.00. They now have a “strong sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $91.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $130.00.

4/27/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CROX traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $98.89. 6,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

