Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,886. Crocs has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

