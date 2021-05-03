CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAPL opened at $21.66 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $820.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.76%.

CAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

