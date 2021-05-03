CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) PT Raised to $16.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFB. Truist upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

