Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $189.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.