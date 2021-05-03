Cryoport (CYRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

