Cryptocean (CRON) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001907 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $9.19 million and $23,301.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.06 or 0.00890079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,467.70 or 0.09304345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046256 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

