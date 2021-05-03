CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Cap Achieves $732,445.97

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $732,445.97 and $2,195.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00281134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.10 or 0.01191519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00738099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,960.82 or 1.00235610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

