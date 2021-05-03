Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 12,929 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $120.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

