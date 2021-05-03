Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,981 shares during the quarter. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 3.75% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000.

FCVT stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

