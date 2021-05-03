Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.61 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

