CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in April

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $1.26 on Monday. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

