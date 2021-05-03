Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 89,029 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,029 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 274,974 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 288.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 360.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,205,000 after purchasing an additional 285,346 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

