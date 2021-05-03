CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 3,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,262,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on CURI shares. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

