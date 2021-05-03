Curtiss-Wright (CW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.