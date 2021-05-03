Cwm LLC Acquires 43,091 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,091 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

