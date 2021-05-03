Cwm LLC Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Catalent by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $112.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

