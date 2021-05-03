Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,837 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02.

