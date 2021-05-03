Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of CYCC opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). Equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

