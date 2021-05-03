Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 6,674 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after acquiring an additional 152,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.28. 769,169 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

