Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

