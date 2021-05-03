Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,714. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $342.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

