Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $856,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,284,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $134.43. 149,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,022. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.