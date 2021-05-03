Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,417.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,915.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,719 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,084. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

