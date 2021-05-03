Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.31. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

