Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DASTY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of DASTY opened at $232.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $238.65.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.