DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 53,151 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,151 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.21% of American Tower worth $223,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,474. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.