DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 8,939 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $66,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.16. 12,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,817. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.