DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $43.41 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Black Knight worth $43,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.52. 4,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

