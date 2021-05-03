DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $61.71 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

