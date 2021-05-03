DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $120,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $505.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.86 and its 200-day moving average is $479.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.