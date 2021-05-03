DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $111.89 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,735 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $111,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,144. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

