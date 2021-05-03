DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 42,606 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $261,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.01. 146,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,214. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $2,552,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,267 shares of company stock valued at $44,227,676. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

