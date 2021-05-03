DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,799 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $135,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. 390,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485,403. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

