Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of ($4.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 192,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,017,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

