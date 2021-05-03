Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $103,541.90 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $60.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

