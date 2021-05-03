Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $57.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Denbury traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 3679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.