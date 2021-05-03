DePay 24-Hour Volume Reaches $624,919.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. DePay has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $624,919.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00006466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.01106172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.96 or 0.00731195 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.67 or 0.99990384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.