Dero (DERO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $736,648.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $8.76 or 0.00015071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $92.14 million and approximately $736,648.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.88 or 0.05209473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.29 or 0.01729029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00471113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.47 or 0.00716306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.62 or 0.00582395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.00427490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

