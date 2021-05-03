Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DWVYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Derwent London stock remained flat at $$46.20 during trading on Wednesday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

