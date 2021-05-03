Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Up 5.8%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 3,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 204,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

