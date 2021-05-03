Desjardins Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$8.02 on Monday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.09 and a 1-year high of C$8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

