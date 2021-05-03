Desjardins Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Premium Brands to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.00.

TSE PBH opened at C$119.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$74.84 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$119.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.99.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.