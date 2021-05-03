Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,495.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,655.29.

CMG stock opened at $1,492.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,474.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,401.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

