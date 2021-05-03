Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€46.60” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Shares of FP opened at €36.83 ($43.32) on Friday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.79.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

