Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.